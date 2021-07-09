PHOTOS: We’ve Officially Found the CUTEST Disney Photo-OP EVER

Did you even go to a Disney theme park if you didn’t take any pictures?. There are plenty of iconic choices when it comes to taking pictures in the parks, including the castle and park icons, but Disney has been offering some pretty fun photo-ops lately! Specifically in Disneyland Resort, we’ve seen a Roz photo-op (which we could not stop laughing about), a WandaVision set, and SO many more. But now, we found one of the best photo-ops we’ve EVER seen, and it’s based on Disney and Pixar’s newest movie!