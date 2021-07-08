Cancel
Northumberland County, PA

Last borehole to monitor Northumberland County mine fire drilled today

By Carrie Pauling
northcentralpa.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthumberland County, Pa. -- An end is in sight regarding the mitigation and monitoring of the mine fire site in Northumberland County that began burning in April. According to Megan Lehman, Community Relations coordinator with the Department of Environmental Protection, "the drilling subcontractor will drill what is likely to be the last hole today" at the site of the mine fire south of Trevorton in Zerbe Township.

