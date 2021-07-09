DLNR: Vandals Who Shot Paintballs at Olowalu Petroglyphs Still Not Found

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified of serious vandalism on the Olowalu Petroglyphs on Maui last week—and the suspects have not yet been found. The department said someone with a paintball gun fired shots onto the dark cliff also called Puʻu Kilea. The face of the basalt cliff is etched with about 100 petroglyphs that are over 300 years old. The images are believed to represent early Hawaiian legends.