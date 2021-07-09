Letter: If ice cream is your soul food, you have found a beautiful pastime

Thank you, Rev. Therese, I too love ice cream and enjoy having a dish with friends. Your message in the July 3 Telegram & Gazette was spot on!. My husband also loved ice cream and we always had it in our freezer plus enjoyed going to the local stands for a treat. Now that he is no longer with me and I live in a retirement community, I enjoy taking friends to the local ice cream stand to enjoy a treat and visit. It is our holy space. It is our time away from all the clutter of life and we are together with our thoughts.