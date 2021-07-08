Board rejects new CYS position

The creation of a program specialist at Lawrence County Children and Youth Services was stymied Tuesday by a lack of support from the Lawrence County Salary Board. The board at a special meeting Tuesday morning negated creating the new position by a vote of 2 to 2. Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel voted in favor of the position — which was recommended by the state Department of Public Welfare — but voting against the move were Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd and deputy controller David Prestopine, who was voting in place for controller David Gettings.