Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Hazel Rogers

ROGERS, Hazel Marie Garner, Feb. 24, 1924 - July 1, 2021, age 97, of Sherwood, Tennessee, went home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the home of her children, Steve and Janet Green, while surrounded by her family. She was a longtime employee of the Franklin County School System and was a member of the Epiphany Episcopal Church in Sherwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Minnie Lee Garner; husband, John Rogers Jr.; a grandson, Jonathan Phillip Steel; and her siblings, brothers, David Teddy Garner, Joe Garner and Ed Garner, and sisters, Ethel Garner and Lucy Stephens. She is survived by her son, Teddy Joe (Dell) Rogers of Sherwood; her daughters, Nina (Kenneth) Steel of Sherwood, and Janet (Steve) Green of Midway; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her best friends, Nora Barnes, Lula Marie Fisher and Emmy Jean Fisher. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester, Tennessee. Services were conducted on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. presided by Fr. Bill Midgett of Christ the King Anglican Church in Decherd, Tennessee. Burial was in the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.