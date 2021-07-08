Kyrgios pulls out of Olympics; cites injury, lack of crowds

Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage announced she won't play for Team Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, citing concern for her mental health. "Anyone that knows me knows one of my biggest dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals. Every athlete competing in the Olympic games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I'm a long way from where I want and need to be," Cambage, 29, tweeted early Friday. "It's no secret that in the past I've struggled with my mental health and recently I've been really worried about heading into a 'bubble' Olympics. No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me. The past month I have been having panic attacks, not sleeping and not eating."