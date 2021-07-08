Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Kyrgios pulls out of Olympics; cites injury, lack of crowds

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY -- Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia's tennis team for the Olympics hours after Tokyo's governor confirmed a ban on fans in the city's stadiums during the games which start July 23. Kyrgios posted a statement on social media early Friday local time to announce his withdrawal, citing a...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Japanese#Good#Aussies#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios pulls OUT of the Tokyo Olympics for Australia after Japan banned fans from stadiums with the outspoken tennis star insisting it 'doesn't sit right' playing without spectators

Nick Kyrgios will not represent Australia at this year's Olympics in Tokyo because he does not want to compete if there are no fans in the stands, he said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Olympic organisers said the Games would take place without spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will continue throughout the event which starts on July 23.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
Combat Sportspraisebaltimore.com

Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims

A teenage star Taekwondo fighter who used to compete with Team USA says she is being blocked from fighting in the Tokyo Olympics because she represents Haiti now. Aliyah Shipman, 18, claims that U.S. Olympic officials are trying to sabotage her “dream” of fighting at the Olympics by questioning her eligibility under false pretenses. The Florida resident whose great-grandfather was born in Haiti also suggested U.S. Taekwondo officials are extorting their Haitian counterparts in an effort to prevent her from fighting.
WorldFort Worth Star-Telegram

Na cites travel restrictions in pulling out of British Open

Kevin Na has withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George's because of the international travel requirements getting to England. He was replaced in the field by two-time major champion Martin Kaymer. “It was a tough decision, but for my family and me it is best to...
SportsSkySports

Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympic Games due to knee injury

The 39-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon and says that he plans to return to the ATP Tour later in the year following rehabilitation work. Federer won a silver in the singles at London 2012, and a gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka back in 2008 however, after two knee operations during 2020, his body is not in the right place for another Olympic medal bid.
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

WNBA star Liz Cambage out of Olympics, cites mental health

Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage announced she won't play for Team Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, citing concern for her mental health. "Anyone that knows me knows one of my biggest dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals. Every athlete competing in the Olympic games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I'm a long way from where I want and need to be," Cambage, 29, tweeted early Friday. "It's no secret that in the past I've struggled with my mental health and recently I've been really worried about heading into a 'bubble' Olympics. No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me. The past month I have been having panic attacks, not sleeping and not eating."
BasketballWestport News

Citing anxiety, Cambage pulls out of Aussie Olympic team

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — After weeks of feeling so anxious she could hardly sleep or eat, WNBA star Liz Cambage decided the best way to ensure she maintained her mental and physical health was to pull out of Australia's Olympic team. The two-time Olympian has been worried about life inside...
Tennis740thefan.com

Tennis-Ukraine’s Svitolina sets sight on Tokyo podium

TOKYO (Reuters) – An upset win over Serena Williams at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games proved to be a breakthrough moment for Elina Svitolina’s tennis career but the Ukrainian wants to go a step further in Tokyo and improve her Olympic credentials with a podium finish. Svitolina was aged...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP Roundup: Pablo Carreno Busta wins first ATP 500 title in Hamburg

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won his first career ATP 500 trophy and sixth overall tour title with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Filip Krajinovic in the Hamburg European Open final on Sunday. The victory concluded a week in which Carreno Busta, the No. 2 seed, didn't lose a set....
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Zverev: "I don't care what Boris Becker says"

Alexander Zverev is one of the most interesting players in the Next Gen, one of the candidates to take the place, sooner or later, of the Big Three. Despite this, his setbacks are not appreciated and defeats like the one who reached the final at the US Open in a sensational way against Dominic Thiem are etched in the minds of all tennis fans.
Tennismediarunsearch.co.uk

Olympic medalist Angelique Kerber withdraws from Tokyo Games

German Olympic medalist Angelique Kerber on Thursday (15) joined the list of big names to have pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, claiming that the last few weeks on the track demanded a lot from his body. Kerber has won three Grand Slam titles, winning the silver medal in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy