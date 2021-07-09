Cancel
Public Health

Couple who hesitated on vaccination share story of having Covid-19

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Miguel Marquez meets with recovering Covid-19 patients Louie Michael and Pattie Bunch, who talk about not getting vaccinated and their experience in fighting coronavirus.

Theater & DanceBusiness Insider

800 people claimed they were 'COVID-free' or vaccinated for a dance party in the Netherlands. Now 180 people have tested positive.

A Dutch party is emerging as a superspreader event after 180 attendees tested positive for COVID-19. Partygoers were required to demonstrate they were uninfected or vaccinated to get a ticket. The event appears to show potential flaws in reopening measures. A self-styled "COVID-free" party in the Netherlands, which was attended...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
HuffingtonPost

The Only Person Not Killed Or Hospitalized In This COVID Outbreak Was Vaccinated

Two people are dead after a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the IT department of a county government building in Manatee County, Florida ― leaving only one person, who was vaccinated, unscathed. Of the six known exposures that occurred around the same time, at least four people have reportedly been hospitalized...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

The WHO Didn’t Reverse Its Position on Kids and Covid Vaccines

A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a covid-19 vaccine. “The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine. Sorry to all those dumb parents who rushed out to...
KidsABC News

Dad shares warning after kids allegedly contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated relative

A Philadelphia father of two is speaking out about the ongoing risk of COVID-19 for children after his son and daughter tested positive for the virus. Adam Joseph, a meteorologist for ABC station WPVI, said his 6-year-old son Jacob and 5-year-old daughter Hannah tested positive for COVID-19 after having contact with a relative who was not vaccinated against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Doctors unlikely to persuade COVID-19 vaccine hesitant, poll finds

Personal recommendations from doctors may not help revitalize the United States' stalling COVID-19 vaccination drive, a newl CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found. Only 10 percent of people who are hesitant about getting a shot say their own doctor's advice would sway them, compared to 74 percent who would ignore it. The data point appears to throw a wrinkle into efforts to increase vaccinations again since personal doctors were considered perhaps more likely to convince some holdouts than government and public health officials at this stage.

