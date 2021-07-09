Flash Flood Watch issued for Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Mathews; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, south central Virginia, and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Western Chesterfield, and Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond). In east central Virginia, Charles City, Eastern Essex, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, New Kent, Western Essex, Western King William, and Western King and Queen. In eastern Virginia, Gloucester, Mathews, and Middlesex. In south central Virginia, Dinwiddie and Prince George. In southeast Virginia, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, and York. * Until 2 AM EDT Friday * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia through the first part of tonight, bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Storm total rainfall amounts average 2 to 5 inches. * Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas could become flooded.