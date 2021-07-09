Cancel
Dorchester County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico. In Virginia, Accomack, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland. * Until 5 AM EDT Friday * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia and southeast Maryland through tonight, bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Expected rainfall totals will average 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. * Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas could become flooded.

alerts.weather.gov

