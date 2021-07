Tornado Watch issued for Accomack, Charles City, City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Charles City; City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Williamsburg; Essex; Gloucester; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Richmond; Surry; Westmoreland; York TORNADO WATCH 350 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA CURRITUCK IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN NEW KENT RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN EASTERN VIRGINIA LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SURRY YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOWERS HILL, BRAYS FORK, BROWNS CORNER, BUSCH GARDENS, CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CARET, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE, CHAMPLAIN, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLANCIE, COLONIAL BEACH, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER, GRESSIT, GROVE, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN, HOWERTONS, KILMARNOCK, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW CHURCH, NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, ORAPAX FARMS, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, PRINCESS ANNE, QUINTON, ROXBURY, SALISBURY, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, TALLEYSVILLE, URBANNA, VIRGINIA BEACH, WARSAW, WAYSIDE, WEST POINT, WILLIAMSBURG, AND YORKTOWN.