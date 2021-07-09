Cancel
Aransas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to continue to rise and crest near 19 feet this morning, and then begin a slow fall. The creek will remain above flood levels until further notice. * Impact...At 18.6 feet, Major flooding occurs. The water is to the Farm to Market 774 bridge floor.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aransas County, TX
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Farm To Market 774
