Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights, City of Emporia by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Emporia; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Amelia County in central Virginia Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The City of Petersburg in south central Virginia Northwestern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Surry County in southeastern Virginia Sussex County in southeastern Virginia The City of Emporia in southeastern Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Waverly, Wakefield, Claremont, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Chester, Purdy, Prince George, Sussex, Jarratt, Dendron, Stony Creek, Carson and Ettrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jarratt, VA
City
Colonial Heights, VA
City
Waverly, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
City
Chester, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Fort Lee, VA
City
Wakefield, VA
City
Stony Creek, VA
City
Emporia, VA
City
Claremont, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Prince#Colonial#South Central#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Virginia State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy