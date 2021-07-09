Cancel
Greene County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MARENGO SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Demopolis, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Jefferson, Arcola, Pin Hook, Old Spring Hill, Belmont, Demopolis Lock And Dam, Gallion and McDowell.

