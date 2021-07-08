Premiere: pure xtc’s “Ghost” is an escape when you don’t have the words

Musician Taylor Hughes might not be from Kansas City, but it seems that the Baltimore native is happy to make the metro her home after two years in NYC. “Honestly, I wasn’t creating very much there,” Hughes writes in an email, saying that it was weird timing for her. It had always been the musician’s goal to make it to NYC but, having spent the last decade working with various bands nonstop, by the time she got there, she desperately needed a breather and wanted to grow emotionally and appreciate her surroundings more.