Winbond and Renesas Accelerate Construction of Embedded AI Systems
Winbond has confirmed that its HyperRAM and SpiStack (NOR+NAND) can be operated with Renesas' RZ/A2M Arm-based MPUs. Winbond Electronics Corp. has confirmed that its HyperRAM and SpiStack (NOR+NAND) can be operated with Renesas’ RZ/A2M Arm-based microprocessors (MPUs). Customers of the RZ/A2M can benefit from Winbond’s long-term supply for various types of external memory, including DRAM, NOR Flash, and NAND Flash which are currently the mainstream of embedded systems.www.eetasia.com
