Prog can be a bit of a dirty word, can’t it? for some it can conjure up 12-minute long tracks, meandering somewhat aimlessly without ever truly making much impact, unusual time signatures that make songs difficult to get a grip of and impenetrable concepts that would be impossible to discern without press or liner notes. The reason some people think of prog in this way, is because some prog is exactly like that. And for balance, that’s exactly the sort of listen that some afficionados are looking for. But there is another way.