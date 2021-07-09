Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe's wife Jodi files for divorce from the reality star after almost ten years of marriage

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his wife Jodi have split after almost a decade-long marriage.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday, Jodi, 50, filed for divorce from the 56-year-old reality star in November 2020, citing June 2020 is the pair's date of separation.

The court documents, submitted in the couple's home county of Williamson County in Franklin,

that irreconcilable differences were listed as the reason for the filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHBf9_0aramw6M00
Calling it quits: American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his wife Jodi have split after almost a decade-long marriage. Seen in 2019

People magazine reported the court documents stated Jodi and Mike were 'unable to successfully live together' as husband and wife and that Jodi 'would further show that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.'

The couple married on September 7, 2012 in Franklin and share a nine-year-old daughter, Charlie Faeth. According to the filing, Charlie lives with Jodi but they had yet to settle on a child custody arrangement.

At the time of the filing, Jodi asked that the court 'make an equitable division' of the duo's assets and debts or present an agreement on how they should divide their marital property.

In legal paperwork filed in March obtained by People, it was stated the two had 'entered a collaborative family law participation agreement.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH1NS_0aramw6M00
Sad: The court documents, submitted in the couple's home county of Williamson County in Franklin, Tennessee that irreconcilable differences were listed as the reason for the filing. Pictured in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJJX0_0aramw6M00
Hit show: The popular series follows Mike and his friend and co-host Frank Fritz as the two antiques and collectibles 'pickers' travel the United States by van to scour for valuable items in people's garages, homes and barns. Seen in 2010

American Pickers debuted on The History Channel in January 2010. The popular series follows Mike and his friend and co-host Frank Fritz as the two antiques and collectibles 'pickers' travel the United States by van to scour for valuable items in people's garages, homes and barns.

Mike's biography on HIstory.com states that he 'has been searching for hidden treasure since he was four years old. Over the years, he's earned a reputation as one of the country's foremost foragers, traveling coast to coast in search of rusty gold.

'Where other people see dilapidated barns and overgrown yards, Wolfe sees the beauty of long-lost things and the stories of the people who made them, used them and somehow saved them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4T8D_0aramw6M00
Lifelong passion: Mike's biography on HIstory.com states that he 'has been searching for hidden treasure since he was four years old. Pictured in 2010

Mike owns an antiques company, Antique Archaeology, and sells some of the objects he discovers at the company's stores in Le Claire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee. He procures others for private clients and keeps some of the items for his own collections.

Jodi, who has an adult son, Kyle, from a previous marriage, was diagnosed with Stage 2 non Hodgkins Lymphoma in September 2013.

She told The Glow that the diagnosis came as a shock. 'Believe it or not even vegan, exercising, juicing mama's get cancer,' she said. 'I was the last one to expect it. Life was everything I could possibly dream of then bam…'

After five months of treatment, Jodi was declared cancer-free. On May 28, 2020, Mike celebrated his wife's six years of remission with a sweet Instagram post.

Under a photo of Jodi with Charlie, he wrote '6 years cancer free today!! #powermama,' adding a heart and prayers hands emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfMTX_0aramw6M00
Beating cancer: After five months of treatment after being diagnosed with non Hodgkins Lymphoma, Jodi was declared cancer-free. On May 28, 2020, Mike celebrated his wife's six years of remission with a sweet Instagram post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VZEs_0aramw6M00
Making a profit: Mike owns an antiques company, Antique Archaeology, and sells some of the objects he discovers at the company's stores in Le Claire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee

Comments / 5

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Files For Divorce#American Pickers Co#Tmz#The History Channel#History Com#Antique Archaeology#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
CelebritiesFox News

'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe dating model Leticia Cline: report

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe is reportedly dating someone new after filing for divorce from his wife in November 2020. The reality TV show host and his wife, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, tied the knot back in Franklin, Tenn. in September 2012, TMZ revealed. She listed June 2020 as the couple's date of separation.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPopculture

Movie Superstar and Wife Divorcing After 15 Years of Marriage

Indian actor Aamir Khan and his wife, producer-director Kiran Rao, announced plans to divorce after 15 years of marriage. They will continue parenting their son Azad together, and continue to work together professionally. Khan, 56, is one of the most popular Bollywood stars in the world, and also enjoys a huge following in China.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
HollywoodLife

Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal Why Divorce Is ‘Not An Option’ For Them After 18 Years Of Marriage

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines talk marriage in a new interview. Watch it here. Chip and Joanna Gaines are in it for the long haul. The Fixer Upper stars revealed that divorce is simply “not an option” for them in an interview with Access Hollywood published on July 12. According to Chip, 46, that belief is rooted in the fact that he and Joanna, 43, are “not quitters.” The two have been married for over a decade, recently celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary at the end of May.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Melissa Gilbert's Discovery That Her Sister Was Gay – Glimpse inside Sara Gilbert's Love Life

Melissa Gilbert once asked her younger sister Sara if she was gay when she was in her teenage years. Although she declined, she went on to come out as gay in the future. Years ago, Sharon Osbourne, Sara's co-host on "The Talk," asked Melissa about the moment she knew her sister was gay. Sara and Linda Perry, a songwriter, had just started dating when Melissa sat down for an interview on "The Talk."
Relationship Advicehot969boston.com

Babyface And Wife Are Separating After 7 Years Of Marriage

Grammy-winning singer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and wife Nicole Patenburg are splitting after seven years of marriage. The couple broke the news in a joint statement to TMZ, “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“
Trouble RelationshipPage Six

‘Married at First Sight’ stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs divorcing

Perhaps they shouldn’t have rushed in. “Married at First Sight” stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs are getting a divorce less than a year after tying the knot. “We’ve made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement to E! News Thursday.
Trouble RelationshipHollywood Life

Nicole Pantenburg: 5 Things To Know About Babyface’s Wife As The Pair File For Divorce

After over seven years of marriage, Babyface and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are filing for divorce. R&B star Babyface, 62, and his wife Nicole “Nikki” Pantenburg, 48, announced that they’re filing for divorce on Wednesday July 14. The singer, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, and his wife said that they’re calling it a day with a joint statement to People. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” the couple said. The pair mentioned how important their daughter, Peyton, 12, is in the next steps. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” the statement said. Here is everything you need to know about Nicole!
RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack gets to keep homes, wedding ring, and more in divorce from Ant Anstead: report

Christina Haack is able to hold onto some of her biggest assets following the finalization of her divorce from ex Ant Anstead. New documents filed in Haack's divorce case from the "Wheeler Dealers" host show the division of their property. According to TMZ, the HGTV star was awarded to keep a total of five properties, four of which are in her home state of California and one in Tennessee.

Comments / 5

Community Policy