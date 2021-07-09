Cancel
GMC Canyon AT4X Pickup Coming to Match the Chevy ZR2 Off-Road: Report

By Lewin Day
 11 days ago
GMC may have their own off-road focused model that cribs from the Colorado ZR2. GMC has, by and large, become an upmarket seller of SUVs and trucks, positioned as a premium option over and above the offerings from sister brand Chevrolet. That trend is set to continue, with the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 likely to get a complementary model in the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X, reports Muscle Cars and Trucks.

