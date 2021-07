Gentlemen, start your engines. Yes, one of the top calling cards of the John Deere Classic is the assortment of farm equipment on display at the tournament, the impressive machinery certainly not to be mistaken for the speed seen at the Indy 500. But this is the John Deere Classic we’re talking about, and the tournament’s other lures are par-busting rounds of golf, tight leaderboards and high-octane, spirited sprints to the 72nd-hole finish line and many times beyond.