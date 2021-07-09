Cancel
Waco, TX

Waco Police tower to get new windows, with $3.7 million in budget

By Amaris E. Rodriguez
WacoTrib.com
 11 days ago

The city of Waco has set aside $3.7 million and will seek a contractor to replace the windows siding the Waco Police Department tower. The project was left off the city’s bond-funded initial renovation of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower at 3115 Pine Ave., which it bought in 2010 for use as a new police headquarters. The work will include replacement of the single-pane glass on all sides of the 100,000-square-foot building with more energy-efficient double-pane glass, in addition to changes to the nonstructural “curtain wall” that holds the glass.

