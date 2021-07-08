Cancel
Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were broadly lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious following the market's recent run of record highs. The S&P 500 index fell 1.1% as of 3:16 p.m. Eastern, a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380 points, or 1.1%, to 34,300 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.9%, on pace to snap a three-day run of closing highs. Technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for a big share of the sell-off.

