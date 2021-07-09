Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Wells Fargo discontinuing all personal lines of credit

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjWh7_0aram4xj00

Wells Fargo is discontinuing all existing personal lines of credit, a move that could impact consumers’ credit scores, CNBC reported Thursday.

The bank’s revolving credit lines, which typically allow consumers to borrow between $3,000 and $10,000, will be shutting down over the next few weeks, according to customer letters reviewed by CNBC.

In the letter, Wells Fargo said it had “recently reviewed its product offerings and decided to discontinue offering new personal and portfolio line of credit accounts and close all existing accounts,” The Hill reported. Instead, the bank will focus on credit cards and personal loans.

The revolving lines of credit were marketed as a way for consumers to consolidate higher-interest credit card debt, finance home renovations or avoid overdraft fees on linked checking accounts, according to CNBC.

Customers were notified that the accounts will be shut down in 60 days, the network reported. Any remaining balances will require minimum payments at a fixed rate.

Wells Fargo also notified customers that the account closures “may have an impact on your credit score,” according to CNBC.

A spokesperson for the bank said Wells Fargo made the decision last year as part of an effort to simplify its product offerings, CNN reported.

The move comes after the Federal Reserve’s 2018 decision to bar Wells Fargo from growing its balance sheet until it fixed compliance issues that stem from the bank’s fake accounts scandal, USA Today reported. The bank announced in 2020 that it would no longer extend home equity lines of credit, and then said it would halt making automobile loans to most independent car dealerships, the newspaper reported.

Wells Fargo paid $3 billion in February 2020 to settle investigations into fake accounts by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the letter, Wells Fargo said account closures could not be reversed, CNBC reported.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this line of credit closure will cause,” the bank said. “The account closure is final.”

In a statement sent to CNBC, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said, “We realize change can be inconvenient, especially when customer credit may be impacted.” The spokesperson added that the bank was “committed to helping each customer find a credit solution that fits their needs.”

Consumer advocates, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were angered by the bank’s decision.

“Not a single @WellsFargo customer should see their credit score suffer just because their bank is restructuring after years of scams and incompetence,” Warren tweeted. “Sending out a warning notice simply isn’t good enough -- Wells Fargo needs to make this right.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Credit Lines#Line Of Credit#Personal Loans#Credit Scores#Cnbc#Hill#Cnn#The Federal Reserve#Usa Today#The Justice Department#The Wall Street Journal#Wellsfargo#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Credits & Loansfox29.com

How to get a personal loan with no credit history

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Looking...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Wells Staff Returning to Offices on September 7, With Some Flexibility

Wells Fargo will begin returning employees to the office in phases in September and plans to allow some flexibility for certain staff to work from home, according to news reports. The company plans to start bringing back operations and contact center staff September 7 on a temporary rotational schedule that...
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

More Consumers Want Credit As Lenders Loosen Up

More people are looking for credit and more lenders are willing to extend it, underscoring how once-tightened belts are loosening as the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic. The number of people who applied for a credit card in the last year rose to its highest level since...
New Ulm, MNJournal

A Wells Fargo no more

The Wells Fargo sign came down off the former New Ulm branch of the bank, Thursday. The Wells Fargo branch in New Ulm closed last year. There are no plans for the now empty building at 3rd North and Minnesota Street. The building is expected to be sold in the near future.
Financial Reportsadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo Tallies 10% Drop in Advisor Headcount Over Last Year

A long-running downward trend in Wells Fargo’s advisor headcount has accelerated, the company’s second quarter financial results revealed. Wells on Wednesday reported 12,819 advisors in its Wealth and Investment Management unit as of the end of June, representing a 9.8% year-over-year decline from 14,206 and a 3.4% dip from 13,277 the first quarter. The bank in the prior quarter had disclosed a nearly 8% year-over-year decline and just a 2% sequential decline in headcount.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading lower Monday morning. A drop in yields has weighed on bank stocks, while renewed concerns over COVID-19 globally have weighed on economic recovery optimism and pressured stocks across sectors for the session.
Credits & LoansSFGate

Liz Weston: We deserve a better credit reporting system

In some ways, the U.S. credit reporting system has improved. Credit freezes, which lock our credit information to deter identity theft, are now free and fast. We have free weekly access to our credit reports, courtesy of the credit bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, until April 20, 2022. Free credit scores provided by banks, credit card issuers and other companies allow us to easily monitor for signs of fraud and other problems.
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

The new Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a $200 bonus and 1.5% cash back everywhere — but some customers can earn a higher rate of return

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Bank of America has launched the Bank of America® Unlimited...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Bank of America launches new 1.5% cash back card

The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card may appeal to loyal Bank of America customers. Others will be better off with almost any other flat-rate cash back card. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have...
Credits & LoansPost Register

Understanding Credit Scores 101

Credit scores play an essential role in determining more than whether you qualify for a loan or a credit card. A good credit score can help you save money by getting a lower rate on loans. Scores come into play when applying for jobs, purchasing a home, buying a car, renting apartments, setting up utilities, insurance rates, and more. Overall, credit scores can help you worry less about your financial situation.
Stocksbizjournals

Wells Fargo, other bank stocks take hit in market sell-off

A sharp stock market sell-off, coupled with plunging yields in the bond market, slammed shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and other banks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 725.81, or 2.1%, to close at 33,962.04 after early in the day losing more than 900 points as worries mounted over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. But it was falling interest rates on 10-year Treasuries, a common benchmark for home mortgages, that worried bank investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.181% from 1.3% on Friday.
Personal FinanceForbes

Navy Federal nRewards Secured Credit Card 2021 Review

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Navy FCU nRewards® Secured Credit Card* offers a decent secured card for those building or rebuilding credit. With no annual fee and no foreign transaction or cash advance fees, the card has fewer fees than most credit cards.
Income TaxSFGate

Child Tax Credit payments start to hit bank accounts

American parents have begun seeing a tidy sum hit their bank accounts. On Thursday, the Internal Revenue Service announced it had begun sending Child Tax Credit payments as direct deposits and paper checks to millions of American families. The IRS said about 35 million families received their first of six...
Personal Financemoneycrashers.com

25 Smart Financial Money Moves to Make in Your 40s

When I turned 40, I reluctantly admitted to myself that I’d reached middle age. Which raised all sorts of questions, many centered around money. How does my income and net worth compare to other Americans? Am I on track for retiring when I want? Am I living the lifestyle that I want, and raising my children the way I want?
Mamaroneck, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Wells Fargo to open new Mamaroneck location

Wells Fargo Bank will open a new branch at 1100 E. Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck. Royal Properties Inc., which brokered the deal, announced earlier this month that the bank had signed the lease for the 2,700-square-foot space that adjoins a CVS in the 17,000-square-foot shopping center building. “Wells Fargo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy