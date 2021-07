The #ElzyEra is officially in full effect. Season tickets for the 2021-22 Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team went on sale Tuesday morning. This will be the first full season with Kyra Elzy as head coach after she was made interim head coach prior to the start of the 2020-21 season before being awarded the full-time job a few weeks later. Tickets can be found at UKathletics.com/tickets. If you are waiting to renew your season tickets, that information will be sent out at a later date.