The career of Dolly Parton will live on forever, and she has her own opinions on what other country superstars will do the same. As country music trade The Boots said all the way back in 2008, Dolly Parton has “certainly found the secret to longevity in the business.” But they didn’t stop there. The outlet wanted to know “who else” Dolly herself thought had a shot at an equally long career. While some of her answers would be quick to the draw for country fans, her initial, knee-jerk choice was and is a thoughtful and appropriate, if not surprising, answer.