Placer County reviews PG&E Wildfire Safety Program

By Stacey Adams
goldcountrymedia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Placer County Board of Supervisors received an overview of Pacific Gas & Electric’s Community Wildfire Safety Program on Tuesday. Brandon Sanders, Sierra Division public affairs officer for PG&E, shared the three focal areas of the program is to reduce wildfire potential, improve situational awareness and reduce impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. Efforts new to the program this year include providing batteries to customers who have a medical need, ensuring community resource centers are ADA compliant and partnerships with nonprofits throughout the county to support the community during PSPS events.

