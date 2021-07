CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree died Friday, the team announced. He was 23 and the cause of his death was not disclosed. Roundtree was a budding star for the Illini in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and showed he had the potential to play in the NFL. However, the 6-foot-5 pass rusher suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a boating and swimming accident in May 2019. The accident occurred near Roundtree's hometown of Largo, Fla., and left him as an incomplete quadriplegic, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was not able to walk on his own after the accident, and his football career was abruptly ended.