El Paso, Teller county candidates announce bids for sheriff

By Breeanna Jent breeanna.jent@gazette.com
Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a local security corporation, a director of security and a Sheriff's Office bureau chief are vying to become El Paso County’s top lawman in 2022. Karl Dent, Greg Maxwell and Joe Roybal, all Republicans, have registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to succeed El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, who cannot run for re-election in 2022 because of term limits. So far, no Democratic candidate has registered to run for the seat.

