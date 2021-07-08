Review: Black Widow

Marvel architect Kevin Feige wants to see more of Black Widow character Rick Mason in the MCU. A friend of Natasha’s from S.H.I.E.L.D., Rick Mason pops up throughout Black Widow to provide the titular character with resources such as jets and safe houses. There’s some slight romantic tension between the two which ultimately doesn’t manifest. Besides being a minor love interest for Natasha, fans responded well to Rick Mason’s character because of his clever dialogue and resourcefulness. Seeing as Rick Mason has quite the character arc as The Agent in the comics, fans have been hoping that he appears as the character in the near future. During a Black Widow online watch party, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided his takes on the film and answered questions from fans. When asked if Rick Mason would return to the MCU, Feige replied by saying that he hopes to!