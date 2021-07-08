Review: Black Widow
Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run from Secretary Ross and his army. Being on the run forced Natasha to confront her past. She has team up with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) and parental figures Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David Harbour).The group sets out to find the mysterious Red Room and stop Dreykov (Ray Winstone). To stop them, Dreykov has deployed his deadliest weapon – the assassin known as Taskmaster.blog.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0