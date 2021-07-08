Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Black Widow

By Tim Hall
seattlepi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run from Secretary Ross and his army. Being on the run forced Natasha to confront her past. She has team up with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) and parental figures Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David Harbour).The group sets out to find the mysterious Red Room and stop Dreykov (Ray Winstone). To stop them, Dreykov has deployed his deadliest weapon – the assassin known as Taskmaster.

blog.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A I#American#Marvel#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCanton Repository

Review: Scarlett Johansson finally receives her just due in ‘Black Widow’

A film featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow was long overdue and a well-earned reward for the actress, Scarlett Johansson, who portrays her — even if the character’s ultimate fate is known. It hits screens and the Disney+ streaming service for $29.99 Wednesday. The lament from this corner is...
MoviesArkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: MCU’s ‘Black Widow’ a rousing, energized goodbye

A key element in the character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as stated explicitly in "Avengers: Endgame" -- and a detail that made her even more endearing, as it happens -- was her deeply unrooted childhood. She never had a family of her own, she mentions wistfully, before the Avengers finally came around to take her in. It was that sense of purpose, of connection after so long on her own in the cold, that powered her drive to make things right after Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence, to the point where she sacrificed her own life for the team to fulfill their quest.
Moviesmetaflix.com

“Black Widow” Review: A Balancing Act Between Massive Action and Familial Drama

“Black Widow” tries to accomplish a lot with a typically-sidelined character and her three new side-kicks. Natasha Romanoff is a cool, calm, and collected killer. She doesn’t talk much, but can give the occasional burn. Trying to make a feature film out of this persona is a difficult task in and of itself, especially in the family-friendly vein of typical Marvel films. Perhaps this is why quiet heroes like John Wick, or Mad Max are only able to thrive as protagonists in their gritty, bold, hyper-stylized universes.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
Moviesseattlepi.com

Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Taskmaster Actress Is Open To An MCU Return After Black Widow

Black Widow finally introduced Taskmaster into the MCU, but it also completely reinvented the comic book villain for the screen. The copycat hitman turned out to be – major spoilers incoming – Antonia Dreykov, the presumed deceased daughter of Red Room boss Dreykov (Ray Winstone), who had been mind-controlled by her father after her apparent death. At the end of the movie, Dreykov’s defeat left Antonia free, but where she goes next was left open-ended.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Widow’ Nose Dives With Most “Stunning Crash” in MCU History

Black Widow was undeniably one of the most hotly anticipated movies of 2021. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release for over a year, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company ultimately made the decision to debut the Scarlett Johansson MCU prequel simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access tier for an additional fee of $29.99.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow’s Taskmaster Actor Discusses the Role of a Super Secret Villain

Warning. Major spoilers for Black Widow to follow…. Marvel Studios has been delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Black Widow finally released this month, and while fans will certainly be happy to see the MCU back on the big screen, any Tony Masters fans out there would surely be very disappointed by the movie’s big Taskmaster reveal.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: Kevin Feige Won’t Reveal If Florence Pugh’s Yelena Was Dusted

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that we will find out if Florence Pugh’s Yelena from Black Widow has been dusted. One of the most interesting components of Black Widow was how it served as a prequel of sorts for Florence Pugh’s Yelena, who is poised to be Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Black Widow. The Cate Shortland-directed film expertly introduced Pugh’s character as a compassionate but deadly assassin who has her fair share of family issues. The post-credits scene teased Yelena’s future in the MCU, essentially confirming that the Russian assassin will be a mainstay in the franchise.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: Kevin Feige Wants To See More Of Rick Mason In The MCU

Marvel architect Kevin Feige wants to see more of Black Widow character Rick Mason in the MCU. A friend of Natasha’s from S.H.I.E.L.D., Rick Mason pops up throughout Black Widow to provide the titular character with resources such as jets and safe houses. There’s some slight romantic tension between the two which ultimately doesn’t manifest. Besides being a minor love interest for Natasha, fans responded well to Rick Mason’s character because of his clever dialogue and resourcefulness. Seeing as Rick Mason has quite the character arc as The Agent in the comics, fans have been hoping that he appears as the character in the near future. During a Black Widow online watch party, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided his takes on the film and answered questions from fans. When asked if Rick Mason would return to the MCU, Feige replied by saying that he hopes to!

Comments / 0

Community Policy