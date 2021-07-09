Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Marvin Lee McDaniel, 84

By Funeral home named below
Posted by 
LkldNow
LkldNow
 11 days ago

Marvin Lee McDaniel passed away at home on July 6, 2021. He was born August 7, 1936, in Washington County, VA, to Ernest and Abbie (Collier) McDaniel. He lived there for the first few years of his life, then moved to Sarasota, FL. Marvin graduated from Sarasota High School in...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Virginia State
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Stuart, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Sarasota High School#The U S Army#Gte#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

City Approves Townhouses Near Lake Parker; Meeting Roundup

A 32-unit townhouse community will be built between Lake Parker and the Lakeland Hills Boulevard medical corridor as a result of City Commission action on Monday. The commission also approved a major update to the city’s comprehensive plan, tax incentives for two planned Garden District apartment complexes, and developing a plan to extend sewers to six pockets where septic tanks are now used.
Polk County, FLPosted by
LkldNow

21 Struggling Polk Public Schools Will Receive Federal Funds

Polk County has 21 public schools on the list of 149 struggling schools in Florida that will share $44 million in federal United School Improvement Grant funds, The Ledger reported. Only Hillsborough County has more: 30. Lakeland schools on the list include Crystal Lake, Dixieland, Griffin, Jesse Keen, Oscar J. Pope, Phillip O’Brien and Tenoroc. MORE: Governor’s announcement | List of Florida schools getting grants.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Lisa Beth Clyne Tindall, 56

On July 7, 2021 Lisa Beth Clyne Tindall passed away in her home in Lakeland, Florida. Lisa left behind Randy Tindall (her loving husband of nearly 34 years), her step-son Robby Tindall, her son Bobby Tindall, her daughter Casandra Tindall, and her youngest son Matthew Tindall. Lisa was born in...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

City Investigates ‘Egregious’ Dumping of Tires into Lake Parker

Police are trying to determine who dumped around four dozen tires in Lake Parker over the July 4 weekend. The city of Lakeland’s Brian Rewis told News Channel 8 it’s the most egregious case the city has seen since establishing a dumping hotline (863-834-DUMP) two years ago. “Once (tires) float out into the lake or sink to the bottom of the lake, they become a hazard for generations because they will not biodegrade,” he told Fox 13 News. | MORE: Lakeland anti-dumping info.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Edith ‘Cookie’ Elizabeth Hall, 73

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Edith ‘Cookie’ Elizabeth Hall of Lakeland, Florida. A former Admin Assistant at Lakeland Senior High School and mother of 3, she passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021, at the age of 73. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on February 12, 1948, where she lived most of her life.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

More Local Residents Charged in Capitol Assault; One Remains Missing

New federal documents reveal details about four Lakeland residents and a Plant City associate charged with violent acts in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. According to USA Today: Olivia Pollock, 30; Joshua Doolin, 22 and Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, all of Lakeland, Florida were arrested on June 30 along with Michael Perkins, 37, of Plant City. Pollock’s brother, Jonathan Pollock, 21, remains at large. There were 19 charges in all; Doolin is the only one not charged with assaulting officers.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: James Ring, Tropical Storm

JAMES RING — an otherwise healthy, 39-year-old business owner, Army reservist, former police sergeant and current president of the Republican Club of Lakeland — describes being “certain I was dying” of COVID-19 during a recent hospital stay. He had become less careful about wearing a mask and hadn’t taken time to get a vaccine, but now says he hopes everybody makes personal choices to do both. | Ring’s Facebook post.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Group Will Explore Centerpiece Options for Munn Park

With the gap left by the relocation of the Confederate monument in mind, Lakeland’s Historic Preservation Board formed a committee recently to examine what, if anything, should become the focal point of Munn Park in downtown Lakeland. “It’s time to restore Munn Park to what it once was or to...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Third Lakeland Resident Arrested in U.S. Capitol Attack

A third Lakeland resident faces federal charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Ledger reports. Olivia Pollock, shown as living in north Lakeland, was charged Wednesday with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees; presence in a restricted area of the building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

LRH Plans Ambulatory Care Site at I-4 and Kathleen Road

Lakeland Regional Health is expanding into northwest Lakeland, announcing plans to open an ambulatory care center on 20 acres at I-4 and Kathleen Road in 2023 to serve northern Polk County. The new location will help LRH meet community needs and address “some of the opportunities highlighted in our Community...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Capitol Arrest, United Way

CAPITOL ARREST: Joshua Christopher Doolin, 23, of Lakeland, was charged Wednesday with crimes related to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Hired in May as a Polk EMT, he was fired after his arrest. UNITED WAY of Central Florida reported record pledges of $23.8 million for 2020-21, with...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Barry Eugene Hayes, 66

Barry Eugene Hayes, 66, of Lakeland, FL, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Barry was born in East Point, Atlanta, GA to Ed and Hazel (Bramblett) Hayes. He was raised in the East Point area and active in Little League in his younger years. When in high school, he was a proud Buccaneer at Briarwood high school. He excelled in most every sport, earning many letters, however soccer became his favorite. Barry could have gone with a soccer scholarship to college, but he followed his heart and calling, going on to attend Atlanta Christian College. While attending college, the only sport available was basketball, so he joined the team, with all his 5’3 stature. Barry loved politics and was chosen to attend Boys state his senior year of high school.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Children’s Museum Rebrands as it Evolves and Prepares to Move

Though “Explorations” and “V” will no longer officially be part of the name of Lakeland’s children’s museum, both exploring and using the five senses will continue to be very much a part of each child’s experience – maybe even more so. The 29-year-old museum recently announced its name change to...
Florida StatePosted by
LkldNow

Contestants Gather in Lakeland for Miss Florida Competition

LkldNow’s weekly newsletter, emailed on Thursday, included incorrect information for the Miss Florida Scholarship Competition, which takes place this week at the RP Funding Center. Here is the correct information: The preliminaries took place Thursday evening. Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen Preliminaries take place tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. The finals for both Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen Pageant and the Miss Florida Scholarship Competition take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m, respectively. Tickets are $56 for preliminaries and a single $108 ticket for both finals. | LINKS: Fox 13 News preview | Miss Florida | RP Funding event info | Watch live ($18-$20 per event)
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Bookstore Owners Encouraged Following Covid’s Challenges

The 16 months since COVID-19 struck have been hard for independent bookstores, but the owners of three Lakeland shops specializing in used books say they are are ready for a new chapter, eager to move forward and working hard to make Lakeland a destination for bibliophiles. The three are about...
Florida StatePosted by
LkldNow

Lucy Ann Bridges Cates, 85

Lucy Ann Bridges Cates passed peacefully on January 6, 2021 just shy of her 86th birthday. She was born on February 11, 1934 in a family residence in Socrum, and spent nearly her entire life in the state of Florida. Lucy Ann graduated from Haines City High School in 1950 at the age of 15. She was an expert rifle marksman and could outshoot all the boys on the ranch in Loughman. Lucy served for several years at Pan American in the missile program on the Space Coast as a Transportation Administrative Assistant. This is where she met, and then married, the love of her life, Bob Cates, in 1957. Lucy had a flair for the creative: calligraphy, crafts, floral design, fashion, and especially music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy