Re: Just a quick question

 13 days ago

Only adult males born above the Mason Dixon wear jerseys. I do like the coeds wearing a Jersey nad shorts look…. I’ve torn an alligator or two off my shirts. I’m a person!. They're fine for kids and teens up thru say.... Same. I purposely look for clothes without logos....

Re: I have a general recruiting question for you.

Yes, I do have the opinion that rules are not upheld, and I think it's likely we aren't by the book all the time either. Not all rule breaking is equal though and I'm sure others go further than the rest. Interesting numbers - per 247 Clemson has 69 offers...
Re: Just in case someone maybe interested

Side note, what are the chances a Phil Knight situation becomes bad for the company, i.e. Nike, when they are represented by Oregon players when only Oregon fans would care?. At what point does a company, like Nike, NEED to get players from other schools to rep them?
Re: anddd just like that with the coots 5 commits ahead we...

He has copy cat energy. It feels manufactured… almost like he’s trying to emulate a 1 of 1. They’ll turn on him soon enough. after taunting and teasing dabo for the first 3-5 years they literally believe they "have their dabo" like i said he's a nice enough guy he...
You’re a tough man to just shoot +4 the 2 holes after that.

Glad you got away unscathed. I've read that juveniles can actually be most -- NaturalMysticHoo 07/16/2021 09:58AM. True story. Family friend in the National Guard on weekend duty, hunkered.. -- EAPo 07/15/2021 11:54PM. I’d quit playing with her if she can’t hit her ball straight. You push -- HoosAC 07/15/2021...
Re: Getting Tiger Drunk in the 60's

My muddled memory is that it was not as easy as now. Maybe some geezers remember different and will post?. I "think" the only liquor store near by was in Pendleton. Few had cars then. The store had few shelves, mostly just cases of this and that sitting on the floor. I want to say dirt floor, but maybe not.
Re: Just for fun - 16 team SEC

Not saying there is going to be a 16 team conference. Just having fun playing "what if?" I'm in the camp that it will go to four 4-team pods. 4 members of another pod (rotates pods yearly) 1 rival member from other 2 pods. Take SCar for example - they'd...
Re: The quest for 3584

Thanks. I like to think of myself as a modest point hoe. Unlike some round here lol. Yes. That was extra special because I watched it at my house with a mouthy coot friend (I know, I know). The silence was deafening. After every score, I would just look over at him. He refused to make eye contact and I remained in check but the smile on my face was ear to ear. I told my wife I didn’t even want a Christmas present that year because it could never measure up to what I had just received. 567 was also a great number to reflect on. Hopefully we hang a greater beat down on them this year for future point hoaring goals. We do owe them for two years worth. Go Tigers!
Re: Man, I just about blew a fuse as that happened

2016 against Troy. They put up a heck of a fight. Ray Ray had a 75 yd punt return for a TD except he dropped the ball at the 1 celebrating early. Owensb01 mentioned it above. But he made one mistake! He should’ve kept that football! At the time I’m sure it was just a natural reaction. Muscle memory. But I bet afterwords his family and friends were like dude, why didn’t you keep that ball!
Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
Re: NIL Ranking: Just for Kicks

Struggled with numerous losing season over the last several decades. Current Ga Tech students are not big supporters of their football team. Shoot, most of the students/fans are out of the stadium by the 3rd quarter. Atlanta is now a pro town, and could care less about the Yellow Jackets.
Brilliant, & welcome home!

Thank you to each of you that offered prayers and encouragement! I have been discharged to my home and have home health care assisting me at home. I’ll be on infusion for quite some time but my outlook is very good! Looks like my attendance at Clemson Tigers football games is a probable YES. I thank the good Lord and all the prayers and support I’ve gotten that helped get me through this period. Again thanks to you and hope to meet some of you at the games this fall. It will likely be my last year sitting in the West Zone Covered as I will lose my seats with the stadium upgrade next year. I plan to be in Charlotte to watch our Tigers play the dawgs too. Go Tigers!!!!
Re: Just announced by Ben and Brad show (WCCP)

The ACC Football Championship MVP Trophy will be named after John Swofford. Some people just want go away no matter how hard you try to delete them from your memory someone finds away to keep them around with a participation trophy. What do you do to win the Swofford trophy?...
Re: Dabo was FURIOUS

Following back-to-back road games in October, the final weekend of October sees the Clemson football team return home to Memorial Stadium with an Oct. 30 matchup with ACC rival Florida State. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. Standout [306]. TigerPulse: 56%. Posts: 658. Joined:...
Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
Shaquille O’Neal offers incredible compliment to Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It’s only one Superman now and that’s you’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal gave Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo some major props in a couple of recent posts shared to Instagram. O’Neal published the posts after Antetokounmpo’s Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. O’Neal knows a thing or two about winning championships....
Dennis Rodman Was Very Emotional On His Biggest Regret As NBA Player: "I Wish I Was A Better Father"

Dennis Rodman will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders of all time. The five-time NBA champion was a crucial player on two of the greatest teams in NBA history. During his time with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman was a key figure in the 'Bad Boys' squad that went on to win the 1989 and 1990 NBA championships. And then after that, he eventually joined the player he would consistently battle in Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Drunk as hell Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis just became a meme that will last a lifetime

Long after the dust had settled on the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory, two of the team's top role players, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, came back out on to the court to do a dual interview on NBA TV. A bold move from NBA TV, to say the least, as these two were very likely doing some celebrating in the locker room between the final whistle and the time they sat down.

