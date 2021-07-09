Cancel
GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

Agriculture Online
 12 days ago

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a decline of almost 10% this week on improved outlook for crops in the United States and Brazil. Soybeans ticked higher, though prices are set to finish lower this week. FUNDAMENTALS. *...

www.agriculture.com

Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Rally as Forecast Looks Hot, Dry

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 10 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 11 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 8 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures were higher overnight as forecasts look poor for much of the Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains the next seven-to-10 days.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Succumb to Risk-Off Selling

November soybeans closed down 19 cents and December soybean oil was down 2.14 cents Monday, influenced by September crude oil trading over $5 lower. All three U.S. wheats finished higher, supported by chronic drought and hot temperatures across the northwestern U.S. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was up...
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps as USDA crop condition report raises supply fears

CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1% on Tuesday, extending gains into a fifth session, as global supply concerns grew after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the conditions of crops below market forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
Axios
Axios

Used car supply is improving

The used car supply shortage is loosening up. Why it matters: Used car prices exploded in the past year, boosting inflation substantially, as disruptions in the production of new cars held back the supply of preowned cars. By the numbers: As of mid-July, there were 44 days of supply in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rallies 1% to linger near 2-month high on supply concerns

CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as global supply concerns pushed prices towards a two-month high after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of crops below market expectations. Corn rose 1% on concerns over hot and dry weather in the United...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's soybean exports seen lower on year in July amid stock hoarding

Brazil's soybean exports to date in July are seen lower than a year earlier as farmers hoarding stocks stoke tight supply concerns, sources told S&P Global Platts July 20, which is expected to support US beans demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Brazil,...
MarketWatch
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at two-month peak on weather worries

* Chicago wheat up for fifth session * USDA report shows further decline in spring wheat conditions * Corn rises as U.S. crop rating misses consensus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday, with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed's key summer growth period. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest since May 18 at $7.18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to its lowest in 33 years. Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region also supported wheat prices. Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government source told Reuters. Harvest estimates in Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, have been lowered after disappointing yields in southern Russia. In western Europe, a warm spell is allowing fields to dry out after heavy rain caused flooding in some regions, but concern remains over reduced grain quality for milling. CBOT corn was up 1.6% at $5.61-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were up 1.4% at $13.91-1/4. The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus for 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 point to 60%, in line with expectations. "Conditions are still much too dry, especially in the north and west of the Corn Belt," Commerzbank said in a note. The corn market is also assessing harvest progress in Brazil, where farmers are bringing in a second corn crop that has been hurt by drought and frost. Prices at 1020 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 711.25 13.50 1.93 640.50 11.05 CBOT corn 561.25 9.00 1.63 484.00 15.96 CBOT soy 1391.25 18.50 1.35 1311.00 6.12 Paris wheat Sep 216.50 2.25 1.05 192.50 12.47 Paris maize Aug 249.00 2.00 0.81 219.00 13.70 Paris rape Aug 535.25 2.25 0.42 418.25 27.97 WTI crude oil 66.32 -0.10 -0.15 48.52 36.69 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by David Goodman)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 10-15 cents, soybeans up 15-22

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its spring wheat condition rating due to drought. Concerns about weather-reduced crops in some wheat areas of European and Black Sea region also supportive. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract scaled a two-month high in overnight trading. * Spot Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat reached its highest point on Monday since November 2012. * The USDA on Monday said just 11% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 5 points from a week earlier and below trade expectations. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 14-1/2 cents higher at $7.12-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 16-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 11-1/2 cents to $9.35-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry weather in parts of the Midwest. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn broke through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average during overnight trading and matched Monday's two-week high. * The USDA on Monday said 65% of the U.S. corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from a week earlier and a point below trade expectations. * CBOT December corn last traded 12-1/2 cents higher at $5.64-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 22 cents per bushel * Soybeans rebound from Monday's losses on concerns about hot and dry forecasts for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains as the crop nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * The USDA on Monday said 60% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, up 1 point from a week earlier and in line with trade expectations. * Forecasters expect above-normal heat in northern areas of the Plains and Midwest over the next 10 days, adding stress to drought-hit crops. * China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 17-1/4 cents higher at $14.45-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans were 20-1/2 cents higher at $13.93-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on strong pork demand

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained on Tuesday on short covering and continued firmness in the wholesale pork market, traders said. "August seems like its anchored by what’s going on in the cutout," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. "They’ve been surprised...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Europe set for a pause after yesterday’s declines

Global markets sank into a sea of red yesterday, thumped by concerns that rising virus cases would prompt a slowdown in the global recovery story. It wasn’t just a localised sell-off, all major indexes got clobbered, as did commodities, with the FTSE100 posting its biggest one day fall since May and closing at a three-month low. The German DAX didn’t fare much better falling to a two-month low less than a week after posting a new record high.
Trafficraleighnews.net

Oil prices rebound after massive losses

NEW YORK, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, recouping some of the significant losses they had suffered in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1 U.S. dollar, or 1.5 percent, to settle at 67.42 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 73 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at 69.32 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Broad Market Anxiety Subsides

One day after grain prices were restrained by heavy outside selling, new-crop contracts of corn and soybeans posted double-digit gains, joined by modest gains in winter wheat. September Dow Jones futures are trading up over 600 points Tuesday afternoon, regaining composure after being spooked by rising coronavirus infections Monday. September...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
Marketskitco.com

Gold holding slight gains in quieter summertime trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on a mild rebound from...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat at two-month high, corn firms as adverse weather fuels supply fears

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, continuing last week’s surge to hit two-month highs as adverse weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas raised worries about global supplies. Corn and soybeans rose as drought threatened some U.S. crops. Chicago Board of Trade...
Reuters
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls as virus worries unnerve investors

July 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as surging COVID-19 cases raised investor concerns about the global economic recovery and metals demand, particularly for industrial metal copper. Daily new coronavirus infections have jumped in the United States, Europe and Asia amid the spread of the Delta variant while...

