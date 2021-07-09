Cancel
Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant gives grand tour of his newly renovated 8,000-square-foot townhome in Brooklyn... boasting SIX stories and an in-home elevator

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Ryan Serhant's 'current obsession' happens to be his stunning six story townhome located in the trendy Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.

And after two years of construction, the 37-year-old real estate agent decided to give fans a first-ever glimpse at the final product in a house tour uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

The 8,000-square-foot townhome, boasting eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, features airy, yet modern interior design and an abundance of natural light throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078ZK0_0arajkif00
Obsession: Ryan Serhant's 'current obsession' happens to be his stunning six story townhome located in the trendy Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qF3pP_0arajkif00
Tour: And after two years of construction, the 37-year-old real estate agent decided to give fans a first-ever glimpse at the final product in a house tour uploaded to YouTube on Thursday

'The tour A LOT of you have been asking for! My Brooklyn Townhouse is FINALLY done!' wrote the Million Dollar Listing New York star in his video's description.

'After two years of construction, this 6 story, 8 bedroom, 8 bathroom home is my current obsession.'

Ryan commences his over 25-minute tour in the home's spacious living room, which was 'gut renovated' and took 'three years' to bring to life.

'One year of design, planning, bidding, permitting [because] we are in a landmark district in Brooklyn, so we had to go through landmarks. It was such a process,' he explained, adding that it then 'took two years to do the total renovation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAWYF_0arajkif00
Stunning: The 8,000-square-foot townhome, boasting eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, features airy, yet modern interior design and an abundance of natural light
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENjDn_0arajkif00
Living room: Ryan commences his over 25-minute tour in the home's spacious living room, which was 'gut renovated' and took 'three years' to bring to life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZED6_0arajkif00
Three years in the making: 'One year of design, planning, bidding, permitting [because] we are in a landmark district in Brooklyn, so we had to go through landmarks. It was such a process,' he explained, adding that it then 'took two years to do the total renovation'

The construction went on 'through covid' and the home was only just recently 'finished, furnished, and moved into' by Ryan, his wife Emilia Bechrakis, and their daughter.

Ryan wanted his YouTube following to know that he was 'incredibly involved' in the design process of the home.

The first floor of six is the 'parlor floor' due to its large size and easy accessibility to a kitchen, living space, entertainment area, and a dining room.

In order to make the first floor even more spacious, Serhant noted that he had the renovators remove an entire brick 'load bearing wall' from the middle of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOCAj_0arajkif00
Parlor floor: The first floor of the six story home is the 'parlor floor' due to its large size and accessibility to a kitchen, living space, entertainment area, and a dining room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373eTg_0arajkif00
Removed: In order to make the first floor even more spacious, Serhant noted that he had the renovators remove an entire brick 'load bearing wall' from the middle of the home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw6jZ_0arajkif00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDthX_0arajkif00
Inspired: While touring the kitchen, Ryan revealed that many of the details were inspired by things he had seen on Pinterest in terms of organization hacks

Because the wall was removed, they had to install 26 steel beams throughout the space to aid in supporting the structure.

They also installed an in-home elevator, which would undoubtedly make climbing six stories a relatively easy feat.

While touring the kitchen, Ryan revealed that many of the details were inspired by things he had seen on Pinterest in terms of organization hacks.

Serhant then took things up to the second story where the home's 'primary suites' are located, including him and his wife's bedroom and the master bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ld0I_0arajkif00
Second story: Serhant then took things up to the second story where the home's 'primary suites' are located, including him and his wife's bedroom and the master bathroom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoKv8_0arajkif00
Switching things up: Different from their former penthouse, Ryan explained that he and his wife wanted their master bedroom to be more than just a bed and closets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aXtd_0arajkif00
Gallery: He then moved onto the 'gallery,' which is a lengthy hallway filled with built-in storage and plenty of blank space to display art

Different from their former penthouse, Ryan explained that he and his wife wanted their master bedroom to be more than just a bed and closets.

So, along with a large television (which Ryan says he has never had in a bedroom before), there is a fully stocked bar, a makeup station, and credenza.

He then moved onto the 'gallery,' which is a lengthy hallway filled with built-in storage and plenty of blank space to display art.

Ryan then opened a set of doors to unveil his incredible walk-in closet, which he says the entire second floor was 'designed around.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3973ax_0arajkif00
Walk-in closet: Ryan then opened a set of doors to unveil his incredible walk-in closet, which he says the entire second floor was 'designed around'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVqci_0arajkif00
Bigger the better: He completely gutted the original layout and told his architect that he wanted 'one of the biggest closets in New York City'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmvVg_0arajkif00
Master bathroom: He then moved onto the master bathroom, which he noted is 'the same size as the kitchen,' featuring a Victorian tub and a double-wide shower with four rain shower head

He completely gutted the original layout and told his architect that he wanted 'one of the biggest closets in New York City.'

Ryan's closet happens to be 260-square-feet and features glass cabinetry that allows easy clothing visibility.

One side of the closet is for Amelia, while the other side is for Ryan and all of his color-coordinated and organized clothing pieces.

He then moved onto the master bathroom, which he noted is 'the same size as the kitchen,' featuring a Victorian tub and a double-wide shower with four rain shower head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9DOA_0arajkif00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4364zY_0arajkif00
Kids floor: The townhouse's third floor is the 'kids floor,' which includes a fully-functioning living room, two full bathrooms boasting 'two totally different styles'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mU3hp_0arajkif00
Terrace: The third floor also happens to host the first 'outdoor' space in the home, which is a giant terrace accessible from two doors in the living room

Ryan and Amelia wanted 'a lot of light' in their bathroom, so they installed a row of near floor-to-ceiling windows with power shades for privacy.

The townhouse's third floor is the 'kids floor,' which includes a fully-functioning living room and two full bathrooms boasting 'two totally different styles.'

One of the bathrooms is directly connected to the third floor living room and has mod-inspired floor tiles and custom gold fixtures.

Like many of the other 'guest bathrooms' in the house, Ryan had marble slabs installed along with rain shower heads for an optimal cleansing experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gylVs_0arajkif00
Atrium: Back inside, there is an atrium and a newly installed skylight - with Ryan noting that the atrium used to begin on the second floor but they had it 'closed up' because it felt 'too creepy'

The third floor also happens to host the first 'outdoor' space in the home, which is a giant terrace accessible from two doors in the living room.

Back inside, there is an atrium and a newly installed skylight - with Ryan noting that the atrium used to begin on the second floor but they had it 'closed up' because it felt 'too creepy.'

Ryan and Amelia, who have been married since 2016, are parents to a darling baby daughter named Zena.

Ryan proudly showed off Zena's 'big girl room,' which features a playful pastel color scheme and plenty of toys that she will use once she is old enough to sleep in the room alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eonWe_0arajkif00
Big girl room: Ryan proudly showed off his daughter Zena's 'big girl room,' which features a playful pastel color scheme and plenty of toys that she will use once she is old enough to sleep in the room alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YipLO_0arajkif00
Guest room: Located right next door to Zena's future space is a micro guest room with a daybed and a single window overlooking the property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078cxQ_0arajkif00
All about the aesthetic: 'We did a stripe ceiling pattern and kept the moldings nice and white,' noted Ryan of the guest room's aesthetic

Located right next door to Zena's future space is a micro guest room with a daybed and a single window overlooking the property.

'We did a stripe ceiling pattern and kept the moldings nice and white,' noted Ryan of the guest room's aesthetic.

The 'Top floor,' which is technically the home's fourth floor, is strictly for guests and features several bathrooms, uniquely designed bedrooms, and a private sitting room with a large television and record player.

'I will know a lot about my guests based on where they decide to stay,' said Ryan of the various bedrooms, while giving a tour of the 'dark and stormy' room with a grey, black, and white color scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F75Yr_0arajkif00
Top floor: The 'Top floor,' which is technically the home's fourth floor, is strictly for guests and features several bathrooms, uniquely designed bedrooms, and a private sitting room with a large television and record player
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkBur_0arajkif00
Differing themes: 'I will know a lot about my guests based on where they decide to stay,' said Ryan of the various bedrooms, while giving a tour of the 'dark and stormy' room with a grey, black, and white color scheme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LARku_0arajkif00
Top floor: The 'Top floor,' which is technically the home's fourth floor, is strictly for guests and features several bathrooms, uniquely designed bedrooms, and a private sitting room with a large television and record player

Heading back downstairs, Ryan showed off the townhome's 'garden floor' which he said is the floor him and his family 'use the most because it has the entrance out onto the street and it has the mud room and everything.'

It also hosts the 'eighth and final bedroom' in the home.

There is another powder room at their disposal, as well as a kitchenette with blue cabinetry and a striking stone backsplash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaKDm_0arajkif00
Garden floor: Heading back downstairs, Ryan showed off the townhome's 'garden floor' which he said is the floor him and his family 'use the most because it has the entrance out onto the street and it has the mud room and everything'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLxyh_0arajkif00
Last but not least: It also hosts the 'eighth and final bedroom' in the home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oQI6_0arajkif00
There is another powder room at their disposal, as well as a kitchenette with blue cabinetry and a striking stone backsplash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cA5lO_0arajkif00
Home office: He then gave a mini tour of his at-home office space, which is positioned near a row of floor-to-ceiling windows

Noting how he personally uses the space, Ryan said: 'It's where all my workout stuff is. Every morning I wake up at 4AM and I come down here and spend half an hour down here answering emails and drinking a pre-workout drink.'

He then gave a mini tour of his at-home office space, which is positioned near a row of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The backyard, which Ryan says is 'a huge part of having a townhouse,' was completely redone, leveled, dugout, and repaved with blue stone pavers.

All of the landscaping in and around the backyard is complete, but Ryan and his family have yet to set-up furniture in any of the outdoor spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAQGP_0arajkif00
Backyard: The backyard, which Ryan says is 'a huge part of having a townhouse,' was completely redone, leveled, dugout, and repaved with blue stone pavers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYKSr_0arajkif00
Work in progress: All of the landscaping in and around the backyard is complete, but Ryan and his family have yet to set-up furniture in any of the outdoor spaces

There is a complete outdoor kitchen in the backyard, as well as a black iron staircase leading up to the first level of the home.

In another area of the home, which appeared to be on the Garden Floor, Ryan had a complete custom gym built featuring some of his favorite workout machinery.

Last but not least, Serhant took his viewers up to the rooftop deck.

'There wasn't one at all [when we bought it], so that was a whole other thing. We had to put up all this steel and it was crazy,' he said of the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeISx_0arajkif00
Rooftop: Last but not least, Serhant took his viewers up to the rooftop deck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfHwC_0arajkif00
Process: 'There wasn't one at all [when we bought it], so that was a whole other thing. We had to put up all this steel and it was crazy,' he said of the process

Despite the stresses, Ryan admitted that the incredible view was worth the work.

'It's an amazing place to come and get sun. And we are the biggest house in Brooklyn so we have these amazing clear views.

'And that's it! That's my house!,' concluded the Bravo star, who lifted his arms up victoriously - clearly proud of his masterpiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Alwri_0arajkif00
Power move: 'It's an amazing place to come and get sun. And we are the biggest house in Brooklyn so we have these amazing clear views,' said Ryan

Daily Mail

