Gone are the days of people working themselves to death and prioritizing their careers over their safety and overall health. As COVID-19 cases soared last year and hospitals were bursting at the seams, much of America’s workforce moved to remote operations and had more time to focus on the importance of work-life balance. The impact of COVID-19 brought with it feelings of despair, loss and disruption, but it also brought a drastic change in what employees find essential — their health and wellbeing.