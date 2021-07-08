County commission denies special exception for Archer solar array

In a Special Meeting held on July 6, the Alachua County Commission denied a special zoning exception for a solar array in Archer. The site was selected by Origis, which has a Power Purchase Agreement with Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to provide 50 MW of solar energy. The zoning exception was originally approved by the Alachua County Planning Commission on February 17. The neighbors of the site, who are mainly black, have been arguing that Origis should select a different site instead of putting the solar array in an area that has a long residential history. In addition, the residents argued that since they purchase their electricity from Clay Electric, the array has potential harms without any benefits to them. The residents collected 1,873 signatures on a petition before it closed. The City of Archer and the Alachua County Branch of the NAACP have both publicly opposed the project.