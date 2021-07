Demarkcus Bowman is officially good to go this fall for the Florida Gators. UF head coach Dan Mullen confirmed Bowman’s eligibility to reporters Monday at SEC Media Days. Bowman was rated 5-stars and the No. 20 overall recruit in the class of 2020 on the 247Sports Composite. The Lakeland product signed with Clemson over Florida, but on Oct. 1 he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Two days later, he committed to UF.