Researchers Create 3-D Printed Capillary Lattice

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the way plants absorb and distribute water and nutrients, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a method for transporting liquids and gases using capillary action and a 3D-printed lattice. In a paper published in Nature, researchers describe 3D-printed microstructures capable of creating controlled contact between...

