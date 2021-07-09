Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Summertime in Greece

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than eight miles of shoreline along Lake Ontario, an active and vital Community and Senior Center, a state-of-the-art Public Library, and so much more, the Town of Greece has ample opportunity for summertime fun. Lake Ontario and Ponds. With the Lake Ontario shoreline, Braddock Bay, and ponds that...

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Park#Summertime#Labor Day#Senior Citizen#Fitness Equipment#The Community Center#Pickleball Courts#Explore Create And Grow#Dance Theatre#The Caterpillar Clubhouse#Wheels#Saddlers#Community Center Drive#The Children S Library#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Youtube
Country
Greece
Related
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

10 incredible hikes in Greece

When it comes to hiking, Greece has something for every kind of walker. The mainland boasts well-maintained routes that meander around olive groves and run through dramatic gorges, while on the country’s islands you’ll find ancient kalderimia (cobbled or flagstone paths dating back to Byzantine times) connecting sleepy villages with beautiful sandy coves.
Worldlonelyplanet.com

How to get around in Greece

Think of traveling in Greece and your mind will likely wander to images of ferries cruising across the turquoise Aegean Sea. Taking to the water is essential for hopping between the country’s islands, but there are plenty more ways to traverse Greece’s amazing landscapes, including trains, buses and – if you have the leg power – bike.
HobbiesPost-Bulletin

Magnet fishing an attractive summertime activity

"Magnet fishing" can be an a-lure-ing summer pursuit — especially if, like me, you aren’t too keen on threading a wriggling worm onto a hook. I wanted to give my daughters, Eleanor (13) and Abigail (11), a fishing experience, and I figured we could give magnet fishing a try. It’s accomplished by tossing a powerful magnet tied to a rope into water and hoping it will attract some ferrous (read: iron-laden) metal.
Greece, NYFingerLakes1

Heavy winds in Greece throw boats off hoists

Overnight on July 18, heavy winds caused waves on Lake Ontario. The results were boats and jet skis being thrown off their hoists. Edgemere Drive in Greece saw boats washing up along the shore. People were waking up around 3 a.m. in an attempt to return their boats to their...
South Burlington, VTWCAX

Overnight campers back to summertime traditions

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Campers are back in their cabins at sleep-away camps across our region after many were canceled last year. 2020 was the first year in Camp Downer’s 76-year history that kids were not welcomed for the summer because of the pandemic. But 2021 is a different story-- the kids are back and the energy is as high as ever.
LifestyleNomadic Matt's Travel Site

Greece: Ten Years Later

I was scared. As I packed my bags, all these worries darted through my mind: Would travel be just as fun and carefree as it was pre-COVID? Would people still be hosteling? What would that vibe be like? Would I even remember how to travel?. Sure, I was excited. I...
Industrytravelweekly.com

1 Hotels expanding into Greece

Luxury hospitality brand 1 Hotels is expanding into Greece, recently unveiling plans to open the 1 Hotel and Homes Elounda Hills on Crete's northeastern coast come 2025. The property will comprise 135 guestrooms as well as 178 branded residences and villas. In addition to mountain and ocean views, the hotel...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Summertime at Cardigan Lodge, Alexandria NH

Registration is required for this activity. Perfect for friendly hikers that love comfortable accommodations and backdoor access to summit Mt. Cardigan Lodge, a bald face mountain with 360 panoramic views. One intermediate level hike each day (6-8.5 miles w/ 1850' elevation gain), yet with enough time to lounge at the lodge or at Wellington Falls. AMC COVID guidelines applies. Limited to 10 participants. Register ASAP if interested, leaders will screen to confirm participation and provide additional trip information.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

The best culinary experiences in Greece

We round up the restaurants, food tours and cooking experiences from across Greece to put on your clients’ radar. Honed across more than 4,000 years and influenced by the likes of the Romans, Ottomans and Venetians, Greek gastronomy has long been revered – and from moussaka to baklava, it’s not hard to see what lures foodies to the country today. Fresh herbs and spices, just-caught seafood and perfect wine climes make it a go-to for anyone into the farm-to-table life, while a growing contemporary food scene adds modern twists to the menu. But how can you use the foodie hook to sell a break here? We’ve picked out some of the country’s best culinary experiences to help inspire you and your customers.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: A summertime avian mystery

You wouldn't know it from the many positive bird-watcher reports from Cape Ann, Plum Island and throughout the Merrimack Valley, but this summer has been tough on birds in other parts of the country. Since May, wildlife officials in at least nine states and the District of Columbia have gathered...
HobbiesHerald Democrat

Lynn Burkhead — The power of summertime bluegills

As the sun set low the other evening, I found myself wiping the sweat from my brow, pulling a bit of vegetation from the #10 hook of my black-and-yellow spider fly, and letting my fly rod bend again as the line swished briefly overhead and delivered the imitation delicately onto the water’s edge.
TrafficPosted by
The US Sun

Why is Mackinac Bridge closed?

MICHIGAN’s Mackinac Bridge has been shut by authorities after “an emergency situation” occurred. The bridge has been shut since 3pm ET and an immediate cause regarding the shutdown is under investigation. Why is Mackinac Bridge closed?. Mackinac Bridge has been closed to the public after an emergency incident occurred around...
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Thousands Of Fish Burst From Plane And Plummet Into Lake In Mesmerizing Video

Wildlife officials in Utah restocked lakes across the state last week by giving some fish a free skydiving session. A viral video released by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month shows one of the agency’s planes flying over a lake by Utah’s Boulder Mountain on July 6. Suddenly, the plane’s hatch opens and out tumble thousands of young brook trout and tiger trout (called fingerlings, per The New York Times) in a torrent of water. The creatures twist and turn and flop about until they disappear under the lake’s surface. The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading, according to a Facebook post﻿ by the agency.
WorldSlipped Disc

Greece disbands a major orchestra

The Armonia Atenea chamber orchestra, founded under the late Neville Marriner, has been dissolved by the authorities over unpaid debts. Originally known as the Camerata of Athens, the Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told parliament: ‘The Camerata was a very important orchestra (…) It is a brand that we will reactivate. But it was necessary to proceed with the liquidation.’
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

How to Beat the Summertime Ministry Blues

When I was younger, my wise father would offer sage advice when I complained about life being hard. He would say, “It’s a cold, cruel world, even in the summertime.” Ah, summertime. For ministers, summer can be a difficult season. Schedules change, and the daily routine veers out of control. There’s excitement around events like […]
Monessen, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Flavors of Greece on display in Monessen

A Monessen Greek food festival has once again shown that food and music can unite the generations, benefit a house of worship and give the Mon Valley a chance to “savor the flavors of Greece.”. Ronalyn Apodiakos, a parishioner at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church and one of the “Savor...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Kayaking for Summertime Smoker Kingfish

For chasing those big, beachfront kingfish, a kayak is just about the perfect vehicle. On mornings in May and June, the ocean may be a beautiful glass sheet, with baitfish visible off the beach: pilchards, threadfins, blue runners. It’s forage like this which draws large kingfish close to shore. The great thing about the kayak is, you can decide where you want to launch and simply go for it.
Lifestylegonomad.com

Bay of Kotor, Montenegro’s Amazing Boka

Bay of Kotor, Montenegro, a Lesser-Known Star of the Adriatic Coast: Visiting the Boka. Say the words, ‘Adriatic Sea,’ and every European traveler would be able to list several popular hotspots spread along the Italian, Croatian and Slovenian coasts: Venice, Dubrovnik, Trieste, Istria, to name a few. But this renowned...
LifestylePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canadian tourism businesses brace for American travelers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Ahead of Canada’s border reopening Aug. 9, popular tourist attractions are quickly preparing for an influx of Americans. Among the organizations scrambling is the Victoria Clipper. Currently, the plan is to restart voyages to Canada by mid-August. In the process, dozens of employees have been called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy