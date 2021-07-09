Summertime in Greece

We round up the restaurants, food tours and cooking experiences from across Greece to put on your clients’ radar. Honed across more than 4,000 years and influenced by the likes of the Romans, Ottomans and Venetians, Greek gastronomy has long been revered – and from moussaka to baklava, it’s not hard to see what lures foodies to the country today. Fresh herbs and spices, just-caught seafood and perfect wine climes make it a go-to for anyone into the farm-to-table life, while a growing contemporary food scene adds modern twists to the menu. But how can you use the foodie hook to sell a break here? We’ve picked out some of the country’s best culinary experiences to help inspire you and your customers.