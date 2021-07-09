3x3 Releases White Paper on Tracking Trends Through the Independent Liquor Retail Channel and Developing Future Sales for Beverage Alcohol Brands

DAVIS, CA - As much as many of us may want to, there is simply no way that we can garner all of the world’s knowledge on our own. Enter Engage3, which works to make predictions and innovations that help its partners gain a competitive edge. Most recently, the industry partner launched its Price Image Management (PIM) Suite for independent grocers and convenience stores, which will track their competitive price position and optimize prices to maximize traffic and margin. Woodman’s Markets, Pyramid Foods, Carlie C’s, Yesway, Village Beach Market, and others have all selected PIM as they aim to increase revenue.