Jed Hoyer on Cubs’ Deadline Plans: ’11 Games Changes a Lot of Things’

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if you didn’t know it already, Jed Hoyer just pretty much came out and said the Cubs are going to be sellers at the deadline. Thought by just about everyone to be looking to add following a big May that saw them jump into contention for more than just the division title, a shaky June started to change the calculus even before their recently-concluded 11-game losing streak finished the equation.

