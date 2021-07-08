Traffic open following day of July 1 mud, debris slide
LUCILE — Traffic was delayed for several hours July 1 when a slide — caused by a significant rain event — blocked U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins. The incident was reported at 5:50 p.m. at milepost 203, approximately eight miles north of Riggins near Lucile. According to Megan Jahns, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, the slide brought mud and debris onto US95 that Thursday evening.www.clearwaterprogress.com
Comments / 0