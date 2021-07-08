Lillian A. Leone
Gates – Born August 1, 1925. Died July 7, 2021. Predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred and sons, Mark and Jamie. Survived by sons, Rev. William Leone, Stephen (Elizabeth), Haeyoung, Alfred (Debi) and Michael (Lynn); grandchildren, Stephen (Patria), Phillip, Dena (Chuck) Olas, Jaime (Phil) Schott, Marisa (Alex) Withers, Michael, Emily and Nicole; great grandchildren, Jamie, Rachel, Blaise, Bella, Audra, Mason, Callen, Brody and Mia; sister-in-law, Anna Nardone; many other good friends and relatives, especially David Binsack and Eileen Pines; and beloved nieces and nephews, especially Phyllis Glover, Mark Bianchi and Brom Bianchi.westsidenewsny.com
Comments / 0