Summers County, WV

Thumbs up to giving books to children, and to bridging the learning gap

Andover Townsman
 11 days ago

To a West Virginia Department of Education grant that enabled a school-run, no-fee STEM Camp in Summers County, which has ignited a firestorm of enthusiasm in its 107 student participants. So far this summer, campers have built oceans in a bottle, redesigned the Titanic to make it safer and created ice cream in a bag, all part of a range of hands-on projects under the camp’s overall theme, “Moving Mountains.” Bridging the learning gap from the pandemic also plays a part in the camp’s curriculum of math, reading and science, with an emphasis on hands-on learning and journaling.

