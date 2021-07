“Not many people know the importance of recognizing the type of skin they have. This is the first step for any type of treatment or application of creams. It is important that you identify it so that based on that you look for the most suitable products for your skin with a specialist. There are cases in which oily skin types are not recommended to use moisturizers so that the skin does not become oily, but this is false and any specialist could provide you with a suitable cream for you “he explained.