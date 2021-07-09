Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matthew Perry Is All Smiles in New Instagram Photo as He Enjoys "Happy Days"

By Ryan Gajewski
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Rude "Friends" Guest Star. The 51-year-old Friends alum shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, July 7 that showed himself with a broad smile while wearing a black shirt and backwards cap as he sat at a restaurant table. His upbeat post comes just over a month after the star confirmed to E! News that he and 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz had ended their engagement.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends#Nbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'GMA' Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Big News on Instagram

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has something exciting up her sleeve — and fans are super pumped for it. This week, the 60-year-old ABC News journalist shared the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ show Turning the Tables on her Instagram page. Premiering on July 28, the roundtable series will feature Robin hosting intimate talks about a multitude of topics with "groups of incredible women" every episode.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

This Jennifer Aniston look-alike will make you think you've found a new 'Friend'

Because it sure looks like it! And, in fact, sounds like the star of "Friends"!. In this viral video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times in two days, a woman who looks a whole lot like Aniston, says, "I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Is Really Like to Work With

After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that's getting a lot of buzz is the one Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast. In it, Jennifer revealed that there was a guest actor who wasn't great to be with on set. "It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom," she reportedly said.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Says One Rude ‘Friends’ Guest Star Acted ‘Above’ Being On Show

Smelly Cat might have reeked, but it wasn’t his fault. The same cannot be said, however, for a certain “Friends” guest star who sounds like he stank to work with. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were guests on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, where Aniston said that one particular male actor who appeared on the beloved sitcom had an “attitude” while on set.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant On Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
Behind Viral VideosInternational Business Times

Who Is Lisa Tranel? Jennifer Aniston Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok

TikTok user Lisa Tranel went viral after lip-synching to a quote from Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" character Rachel Green. Social media users noticed her strong resemblance to the actress. Tranel is a single mom of three who is active on TikTok and Instagram. A Jennifer Aniston lookalike made headlines after recreating...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why She Was Fired From Frasier

We can't think of anyone else playing the role of Phoebe in Friends other than Lisa Kudrow. But did you know she actually landed the iconic role after being let go from another sitcom - Frasier?. Yep, Lisa Kudrow sat down with Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on...
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Goes Viral On TikTok

A TikTok user has gone viral after she shared a video of herself quoting lines from “Friends.”. But the reason @she_plusthree (real name Lisa Tranel) clocked up so many views is her uncanny resemblance to one of the sitcom’s stars. No prizes for guessing who…. You know what I mean?
CelebritiesOk Magazine

How You Doin? Jennifer Aniston Spills She Would 'Proudly' Say She 'Banged' David Schwimmer If It 'Happened'

The one where they almost got together? Jennifer Aniston is candidly addressing her real-life relationship with on-screen love interest David Schwimmer. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, June 23, the actress behind Rachel Green confirmed that she and her co-star Schwimmer, who played Ross, never acted on their feelings for one another.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Matthew Perry's appearance causes a stir in photo post-breakup

Matthew Perry is a newly single man following the end of his engagement to his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, but he doesn't look like someone who has been scorned. The Friends alum stunned his fans when he shared a candid selfie and they couldn't get over how happy he looked. Matthew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy