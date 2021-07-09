Matthew Perry Is All Smiles in New Instagram Photo as He Enjoys "Happy Days"

After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that's getting a lot of buzz is the one Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast. In it, Jennifer revealed that there was a guest actor who wasn't great to be with on set. "It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom," she reportedly said.