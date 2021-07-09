Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton

CNN is getting into the streaming game. The network says it is hiring hundreds of people and developing dozens of programs for a subscription streaming service, CNN+, that is set for an early 2022 launch. The service will exist alongside CNN's television networks and will feature eight to twelve hours of live programming a day. In addition to that live programming, CNN+ plans to air original series and will initiate what CNN chief digital officer Andrew Morse calls an "interactive community," which is intended to give subscribers the ability "to engage directly with our talent and experts about the issues that matter most to them." Morse will also serve as the executive in charge of CNN+. CNN is prevented from using its current live programming on the streaming channel because of deals with cable distributors, which it says bring in more than a billion dollars in profit annually.