A Solano County Superior Court judge has reset proceedings for Araceli Marin, 27, of Fairfield, charged with the October hit-and-run death of an elderly Fairfield woman. Marin, who was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Department 9, will return instead for a readiness conference and the setting of a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Justice Center in Fairfield. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, a felony.