2021's Best & Worst States For Teen Drivers - Where Does Minnesota Rank?

Sure, we can do a lot of things better in Louisiana, but this might take the cake. We spend our days arguing over silly political stances on Facebook. Look at your timeline lately. It's all bickering from across party line and it's sad. It's sad that we spend so much time and energy arguing over matters that ironically don't matter ion the grand scheme of things. While at the same time, our kids are struggling. If I was a politician Louisiana, big or small, I would immediately drop everything and focus on our kids, because they are our future, and they should be the most important thing to us.