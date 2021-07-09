Cancel
MLB

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Start shifted to Friday

 11 days ago

Walker will start Friday against the Pirates after Thursday's game was postponed due to rain, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Walker will simply have his start pushed back a day, but he will draw the same matchup and pitch in a full nine-inning game. He's maintained an excellent 2.44 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 85 innings this season and should have the chance to build on those numbers in an exploitable matchup.

Taijuan Walker
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Nimmo leading off for Mets on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nimmo will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander J.T. Brubaker and the Pirates. Kevin Pillar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nimmo for 10.5 FanDuel points...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Taijuan Walker Selected to First Career All-Star Game

In his first season with the New York Mets, Taijuan Walker is in the midst of a career year. The 28-year-old right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season and his elite performance has now been recognized, as Walker has been selected to play in this year’s All-Star Game.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Players of the Week: Dominic Smith Heats Up, Taijuan Walker Shines

The Mets kicked off the month of July with a bit of an up and down week. They struggled opening up the week in Atlanta and Washington, dropping one with the Nats and two out of three to the Braves. With a much-needed boost from Brandon Nimmo returning atop the...
MLBFOX Sports

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Pittsburgh

LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will play on Thursday. The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 80 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 15, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Taijuan Walker makes NL All-Star team after 10-run inning and rout of Pirates

The Mets were 7-0 in Taijuan Walker’s home starts going into Friday night’s game against the Pirates, the team with the second-worst record in the National League. Very little, it turned out. Walker left after five innings in a tie game, but the Mets sent 13 men to the plate and scored 10 runs in the sixth to remain unbeaten in Walker’s home starts with a 13-4 victory before 20,350.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not starting nightcap

McNeil is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Milwaukee. McNeil won the game for the Mets in Game 1 with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he'll head to the bench for Game 2. The 29-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the game. Jose Peraza will cover the keystone in his place.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker named to National League All-Star team

Taijuan Walker has been named to the National League All-Star team, Luis Rojas announced following the Mets’ 13-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Walker will represent the Mets rotation, as teammate Jacob deGrom opted not to play in the Midsummer Classic. The nod is Walker’s first. “He’s really...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Searching for starting pitchers for the Mets on the trade market

The Mets are in first place in the National League East, a position that they will have held for two months straight come tomorrow. And while their offense has proven capable of coming through late in games, the team is in first primarily because of its pitching, as the Mets’ lineup has the second lowest number of runs scored per game in all of baseball.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: No-decision versus Pittsburgh

Walker allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings in a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Friday. Originally scheduled to pitch Thursday, Walker instead took the mound a day later due to rain. He didn't pitch deep into Friday's contest, and the Mets' offense didn't come alive until after he was out of the contest, leaving him with just his second no-decision in his last eight starts. Walker has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career with a 2.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 89:30 K:BB through 90 innings. He could make his next start in Pittsburgh coming out of the All-Star break.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Taijuan Walker Fights Through Five Innings in Win vs. Pirates

Taijuan Walker took the mound on Friday night for his final start before the All-Star break. Walker’s first half season in New York has been nothing short of terrific. The right-hander, who went unsigned until late February, entered Friday night with a 2.44 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 innings and a 7-3 record. Although he was left off the All-Star Game roster that was announced last Sunday, Walker had a chance to make one final push to be added to the All-Star Game roster as a replacement with his Friday start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Tim Anderson, Taijuan Walker among replacement players for All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to have a record-tying 39 first-time All-Stars. The league announced on Saturday the names of 10 players set to appear in the upcoming game in Denver as replacements for original selections that won’t be able to play, which has brought the number of All-Star rookies to an all-time high.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Where Taijuan Walker ranks among MLB’s best pitching bargains

Nothing satisfies baseball teams and fans quite the same way as a bargain free-agent starting pitcher, given the high prices these moundsmen generally command. (The pitcher himself, over-performing his compensation, might feel less satisfaction.) Where would the Mets be, for instance, if Taijuan Walker hadn’t lingered until February, at which...
MLBwmleader.com

Aaron Loup shines for Mets in starting debut

Aaron Loup finally got to drink his beer. The 33-year-old — who in February said he was “more than willing” to take on the starting-pitcher role because “who wouldn’t want to be the guy to start the game and then get to sit in the clubhouse and drink a few brews on the back end?” — finally got his wish when he made his starting debut Sunday afternoon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mets' Jeff McNeil batting fifth on Friday

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McNeil will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander J.T. Brubaker and the Pirates. Jose Peraza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McNeil for 8.1 FanDuel points...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Taijuan Walker Excited to Watch Alonso Win Home Run Derby

It’s Saturday, Mets fans. The weekend has arrived!. But, more importantly, Taijuan Walker is an All-Star! The 28-year-old right-hander was informed of his addition to the National League roster on Friday night after the Mets’ 13-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. When asked what he is looking forward to most, Walker simply stated he’s excited to “watch Pete [Alonso] win the Home Run Derby.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Mets Have Most Embarrassing Play Of The Season

It took less than an inning for the New York Mets to completely implode in Sunday’s afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The NL East team unraveled after just a single play in the bottom of the first. After Mets starter Taijuan Walker had already given up three runs to...

