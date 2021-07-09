Mets' Taijuan Walker: Start shifted to Friday
Walker will start Friday against the Pirates after Thursday's game was postponed due to rain, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Walker will simply have his start pushed back a day, but he will draw the same matchup and pitch in a full nine-inning game. He's maintained an excellent 2.44 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 85 innings this season and should have the chance to build on those numbers in an exploitable matchup.www.cbssports.com
