Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Well-rounded performance

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Beaty went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Marlins. Beaty had a busy day at the plate and delivered his first multi-hit effort since May 28. The highlight of his performance came in the fifth inning, when he delivered an RBI single that put the Dodgers up for good. One frame earlier, he also recorded his first stolen base of the campaign. Beaty is now hitting .255/.346/.380 across 156 plate appearances on the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Dodgers make left-hander Maddux Bruns their first-round draft pick

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers’ first-round draft pick seems like a quick learner. Asked about his first name, Maddux Bruns said his father was a big fan of pitcher Greg Maddux and named his son after the Hall of Famer. Naturally then, Maddux Bruns grew up a fan of the Atlanta Braves.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers draft Madison Jeffrey in 15th round

Madison Jeffrey was chosen in the 15th round by the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. WVU Athletics The run on West Virginia pitchers heading to the West Coast continues.Madison Jeffrey, one of the team's strongest bullpen arms from a season ago, was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants rout Dodgers, Posey homers in return, bullpen turns in best performance of 2021

LOS ANGELES — The Giants have written the same story so many times this season, yet each time they do it, the tale becomes more surreal. A roster that wasn’t expected to be a serious threat to secure a playoff berth entering the year has been decimated by injuries, yet in mid-July, Gabe Kapler’s club is clinging to a 2.0-game lead in the National League West thanks to a remarkable group of fill-ins and replacements.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Who is LA’s off-the-board first-round pick?

Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) To end the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night, capping one of the most prospect-centric days Major League Baseball has ever presented us with (following the Futures Game), the Los Angeles Dodgers selected a lefty MLB Pipeline called “one of the most extreme risk/reward plays in the entire draft.”
MLBUniversity of Connecticut

Casparius Drafted by LA Dodgers in MLB Draft 5th Round

DENVER - UConn starting pitcher Ben Casparius was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Casparius is the 10th player under head coach Jim Penders to be selected in the top five rounds of the MLB Draft. Casparius earned...
MLBchatsports.com

BASE | Hobbs Selected by Dodgers in Tenth Round of MLB Draft

DENVER — Sneaking in during the final round of day two of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft, the Saint Mary's Gaels received the distinct honor of having the final selection of the afternoon. Senior right-handed closer Michael Hobbs was chosen by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers with the 312th overall pick in the draft, giving Saint Mary's two selections during the second day of the draft.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Prospect Brandon Marsh gets call for Angels; Josiah Gray likely for Dodgers

After so many of us spent the past several weeks looking out for Jo Adell to replace Mike Trout, the Angels ran an end-around and brought up Brandon Marsh instead. He's a prospect in his own right, though the conventional rank lists may have overrated him for our purposes due to his defense and athleticism. Baseball America had the most favorable outlook coming into the year, placing him 38th among its top 100, but even MLB.com had him 53rd. I think of him more as a fringe top-100 guy than the fringe top-10 guy Adell is, but now that he's actually up, it's his performance that will count for more than any preseason ranking.
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Defending champion Dodgers have hit bumps but keep playing well

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers waited 32 years to win the World Series again. The road to a repeat championship is never easy, and they head into the second half of the season hoping the worst of the bumps along the way are behind them. A suspended starting...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Knebel: Sim game scheduled

Knebel (lat) will throw around 18 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Knebel struck out nine batters in six innings of work and recorded a pair of saves back in April before hitting the injured list with a lat strain. He's trending in the right direction but isn't expected to return to the active roster until late August.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Slams 13th home run

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies. Pollock slammed a seventh-inning home run off Mychal Givens. He has 12 hits and five homers in his last six games. The 33-year-old is slashing .275/.336/.531 with 13 long balls and 34 RBI in 226 plate appearances. He is riding a current seven-game hitting streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy