Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Well-rounded performance

After so many of us spent the past several weeks looking out for Jo Adell to replace Mike Trout, the Angels ran an end-around and brought up Brandon Marsh instead. He's a prospect in his own right, though the conventional rank lists may have overrated him for our purposes due to his defense and athleticism. Baseball America had the most favorable outlook coming into the year, placing him 38th among its top 100, but even MLB.com had him 53rd. I think of him more as a fringe top-100 guy than the fringe top-10 guy Adell is, but now that he's actually up, it's his performance that will count for more than any preseason ranking.