Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Well-rounded performance
Beaty went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Marlins. Beaty had a busy day at the plate and delivered his first multi-hit effort since May 28. The highlight of his performance came in the fifth inning, when he delivered an RBI single that put the Dodgers up for good. One frame earlier, he also recorded his first stolen base of the campaign. Beaty is now hitting .255/.346/.380 across 156 plate appearances on the season.www.cbssports.com
